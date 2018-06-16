Truewealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,752 Chevron Co. (CVX)

Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,038,000 after acquiring an additional 655,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,084,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,378,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199,005 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,453,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $124.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

