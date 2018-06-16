6 Meridian Invests $408,000 in CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Stock

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,947 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 143.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,670 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $59,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 744,366 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 170.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,557,000 after acquiring an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,510,235 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after acquiring an additional 508,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS Co. Common Stock traded up $0.99, reaching $56.11, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,680,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,196. CBS Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In related news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $4,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,221,672.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,709 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,452. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

