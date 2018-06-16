$602.09 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming (BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will post $602.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $609.40 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $599.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.99 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. 1,373,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.81. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 89,783 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $3,040,950.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $672,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,689 shares of company stock worth $5,806,357 over the last three months. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

