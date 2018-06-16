$62.05 Million in Sales Expected for Manitex International Inc (MNTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will post sales of $62.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Manitex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Manitex International reported sales of $51.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year sales of $246.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $259.70 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Manitex International traded up $0.38, hitting $12.19, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 221,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.47. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 336.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 102,581 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 728.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 618,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 45.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

