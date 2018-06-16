$64.66 Million in Sales Expected for TESARO Inc (TSRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) to report sales of $64.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for TESARO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.47 million. TESARO reported sales of $29.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TESARO will report full year sales of $310.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.47 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $499.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $444.68 million to $717.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TESARO.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1520.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $199.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $224.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TESARO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in TESARO by 125.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TESARO by 17.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC raised its position in TESARO by 28.6% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TESARO by 59.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after acquiring an additional 179,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its position in TESARO by 130.0% during the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TESARO stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23. TESARO has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

