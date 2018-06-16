$657.70 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) to announce sales of $657.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.49 million and the highest is $666.20 million. Pinnacle Entertainment reported sales of $653.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Entertainment.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,552,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,609 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $19,775,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 1,326.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 698,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 649,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $14,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

PNK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 739,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.40. Pinnacle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.