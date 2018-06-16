66,070 Shares in Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Limited Duration (NYSE:BLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Blackrock Limited Duration at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Limited Duration during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Limited Duration by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Limited Duration in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Limited Duration by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Limited Duration by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period.

In other Blackrock Limited Duration news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of Blackrock Limited Duration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,706. Blackrock Limited Duration has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Blackrock Limited Duration Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

