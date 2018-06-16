$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.89 million and the highest is $69.35 million. Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $57.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $271.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.13 million to $276.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $298.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $307.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 894,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 592,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 605,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,228,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 243,248 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group opened at $29.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

