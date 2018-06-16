$7.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $7.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will report full year sales of $30.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $30.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.05 billion to $32.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.99. 10,898,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012,915. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $623,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,313,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,857,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,165 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $121,123,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $84,991,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

