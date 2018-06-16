Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.80 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at about $3,688,000.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,686,428. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Worldpay traded up $1.06, reaching $85.37, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $85.53.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.