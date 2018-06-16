Arnhold LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.06% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 236,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker opened at $56.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

