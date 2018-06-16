$758.52 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report $758.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.90 million and the highest is $764.00 million. NOW posted sales of $651.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other NOW news, CEO Robert R. Workman bought 28,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,060.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,804.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.09, hitting $14.15, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 18,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,282. NOW has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

