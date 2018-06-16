$759.90 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Realty (DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $759.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.77 million and the lowest is $749.30 million. Digital Realty reported sales of $565.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty by 479.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty traded down $0.32, reaching $106.29, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 816,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $127.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

