$800.84 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $800.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.70 million and the lowest is $791.50 million. Hologic posted sales of $806.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $789.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

In other Hologic news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 12,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $487,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,825 shares in the company, valued at $553,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $164,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

