810 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Acquired by Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 7,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.88.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $321.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $252.82 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

