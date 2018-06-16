Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $299,000 in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $562.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,321.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

