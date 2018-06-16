Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,394,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,350 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,639,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,472,000 after acquiring an additional 766,462 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $86,495,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,148,000 after acquiring an additional 729,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,251,000 after acquiring an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $132.09 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $108.17 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.