Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $449,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded up $1.16, reaching $82.72, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,643. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $912,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $79,933.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,466. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.