Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $449,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded up $1.16, reaching $82.72, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,643. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $912,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $79,933.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,466. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

