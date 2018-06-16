8,921 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 768,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 177,666 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 231,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

TXRH traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. 775,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,912. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

