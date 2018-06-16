8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.