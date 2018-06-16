Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.36, reaching $121.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,806. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.37.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.