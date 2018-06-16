9,966 Shares in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF traded down $0.08, reaching $40.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,063,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,981. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.