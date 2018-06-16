A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (AW)

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.50. 3,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$28.36 and a 52-week high of C$41.70.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of C$267.69 million for the quarter.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in A&W Trade Marks Inc (Trade Marks), which through its ownership interest in the A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership (Partnership), owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada.

