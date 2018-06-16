Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in A. H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of A. H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of A. H. Belo worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. H. Belo in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 116,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHC opened at $4.75 on Friday. A. H. Belo Co. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.37.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.08 million during the quarter. A. H. Belo had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 4.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised A. H. Belo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

A. H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

