A & J Mucklow Group P L C Plans Dividend of GBX 5.09 (LON:MKLW)

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:MKLW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C traded up GBX 2 ($0.03), hitting GBX 570 ($7.59), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807. A & J Mucklow Group P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 470.50 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 534.40 ($7.11).

A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a long established Midlands based property company focusing on the long term ownership and development of industrial and commercial property. Mucklow was founded in 1933 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1962. The company has always maintained an excellent reputation for providing a quality product and service to it's customers.

Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.