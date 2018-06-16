AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AACAY. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments.

