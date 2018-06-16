AAR Corp. (AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,120,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,610.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,155. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AAR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AAR by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 256,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About AAR

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

