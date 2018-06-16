Head-To-Head Analysis: Abaxis (ABAX) & Cemtrex (CETX)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. Abaxis pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Abaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Abaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Abaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.28% 9.34% 5.31% Abaxis 11.11% 10.65% 9.12%

Volatility & Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abaxis has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cemtrex and Abaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Abaxis 1 7 1 0 2.00

Abaxis has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 29.94%. Given Abaxis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abaxis is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and Abaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.22 $4.38 million N/A N/A Abaxis $244.70 million 7.78 $27.17 million $1.29 64.54

Abaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Summary

Abaxis beats Cemtrex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents. It also provides VetScan VS2, a chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and blood gas analyzer delivering results from a sample of whole blood, serum, or plasma; VetScan profiles, which are packaged as single-use plastic veterinary reagent discs; and VetScan HM5, VetScan HM2, VetScan HMII, and VetScan HMT hematology instruments, as well as reagent kits for veterinary applications. In addition, the company offers VetScan VSpro that assists the diagnosis and evaluation of suspected bleeding disorders, toxicity/poisoning, disseminated intravascular coagulation evaluation, hepatic disease, monitoring therapy, and disease progression states; VetScan VSpro coagulation test to evaluate prothrombin and the activated partial thromboplastin times; VetScan VSpro fibrinogen test for in-vitro determination of fibrinogen levels in equine platelet poor plasma from a citrated stabilized whole blood sample; and i-STAT that delivers blood gas, electrolyte, chemistry, and hematology results. Further, it provides VetScan rapid tests for the detection of various diseases, as well as sells products developed through its patented Orbos discrete lyophilization process to companies for other applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Abaxis, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Union City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.