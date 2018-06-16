Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,981 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 194,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,439,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 693,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,193. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

