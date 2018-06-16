Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $23.50 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.18% of ABIOMED worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,368,504.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total transaction of $7,931,603.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,064.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,744. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED traded up $2.93, reaching $443.58, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 798,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,982. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $445.45. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 181.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

