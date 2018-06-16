Abjcoin Trading 45.7% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $80,880.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001511 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,007.80 or 3.37350000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006743 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00126794 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,265,207 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,187 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abjcoin’s official website is www.abjcoin.org.

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

