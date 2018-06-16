ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 990,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,728. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

