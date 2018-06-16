ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) COO Scott J. Giacobbe Sells 3,342 Shares

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 990,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,728. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81,049 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.