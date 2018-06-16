Abzena (ABZA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abzena (LON:ABZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.83) price target (down from GBX 80 ($1.07)) on shares of Abzena in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of Abzena stock opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Thursday. Abzena has a one year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.71).

Abzena plc engages in the provision of services and technologies for the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides antibody drug conjugate linker, antibody humanization, and protein deimmunisation technologies and solutions, which include phage display, Hybridoma sequencing, and developability assessment solutions for the discovery, isolation, development, and selection of antibodies; immunogenicity assessment and custom assays, as well as Cytokine Screen, an in vitro assay to evaluate the risk of biopharmaceutical products causing cytokine release syndrome prior to its test in clinical trials; antibody and protein engineering solutions, which cover Ig class and isotype switching, antibody reformatting and humanization, protein deimmunisation, affinity maturation, antibody and protein production, and bioassays and bioanalytics; and antibody drug conjugates, such as cysteine and lysine conjugation solutions, as well as ThioBridge, a disulfide rebridging linker.

