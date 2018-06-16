Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

ACHC opened at $42.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $1,777,530.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $323,546.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

