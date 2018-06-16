ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.38, hitting $15.73, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,440. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 219.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

