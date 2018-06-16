Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $369,452.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

Acadia Realty Trust traded up $0.22, hitting $25.00, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,947. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $63.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

