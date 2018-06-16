Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $6,593,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 442,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics traded up $0.15, hitting $23.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 368,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,871. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 26.44 and a current ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,568.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 65,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

