Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.57). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 839.98%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,062 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

