Access National (ANCX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6827977080947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Access National stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 63,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,817. The company has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Access National has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Access National had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 7.79%. equities research analysts predict that Access National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Access National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Access National news, CEO Michael W. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,251.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,807 shares of company stock worth $132,552 in the last 90 days. 14.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

