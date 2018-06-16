Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Achillion reported wider than expected loss in the first quarter. The company has no approved product in its portfolio and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The company’s pipeline mainly comprises of factor D inhibitor candidates. Though this area has commercial opportunity, the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in September 2017 and Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds. However, the lead candidate, ACH-4471 has shown clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. The restructuring initiative is expected to save $10 million in 2018. Moreover, shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

ACHN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ ACHN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $412.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

