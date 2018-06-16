Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.97 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHN. BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.