Jan Suwinski Sells 30,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jan Suwinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Jan Suwinski sold 60,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,507,800.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Jan Suwinski sold 15,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Jan Suwinski sold 75,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

ACIW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,314. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). ACI Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

