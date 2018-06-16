ASML (ASML) & ACM Research (ACMR) Financial Survey

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASML and ACM Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 3 8 0 2.73 ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $195.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. ACM Research has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given ACM Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than ASML.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.30% 21.49% 12.64% ACM Research N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ACM Research does not pay a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and ACM Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $10.23 billion 8.98 $2.39 billion $5.57 38.57 ACM Research $36.51 million 5.22 -$310,000.00 $0.19 73.58

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. ASML is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASML beats ACM Research on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

