Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACXM. BidaskClub cut shares of Acxiom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acxiom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:ACXM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 824,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. Acxiom has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Acxiom will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Acxiom by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acxiom by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acxiom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Acxiom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Acxiom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

