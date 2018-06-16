Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acxiom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.14. Acxiom reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Acxiom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Acxiom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acxiom traded up $0.50, hitting $30.36, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Acxiom has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

