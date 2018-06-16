Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acxiom were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACXM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acxiom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acxiom by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Acxiom by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acxiom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACXM shares. BidaskClub cut Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Acxiom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acxiom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Acxiom opened at $30.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Acxiom Co. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Acxiom Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

