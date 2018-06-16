Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADMS. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of ADMS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.51. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 3,470.97%. analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,680,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 437,263 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

