City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 134,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig R. Smith sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $27,179.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund opened at $19.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

