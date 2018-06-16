Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $28.81 Million Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 644,816 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.74% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $28,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $232,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 6,571,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,616,634.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655 and sold 1,986,167 shares worth $17,649,570. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADAP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics traded up $0.26, reaching $12.51, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 563,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,927. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

